Defiance Community Theater’s ‘All Together Now’ hits the stage this weekend

The Defiance Community Players’ performance of “Fiddler on the Roof” in 2015. Numbers from the show are on the list for “All Together Now!”

Stacey Barnum/Defiance Community Theater

This weekend, Defiance Community Theater will take part in a global theater event celebrating local theaters and raising funds after the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the 2020-21 season.

The Glenwood Springs High School theater will join more than 2,500 venues across the planet performing “All Together Now,” a fundraising event set up by Music Theatre International. Theater groups were given rights to an ensemble of classic musical revues, from “Les Miserables” to Disney’s “Frozen.” Marketing and directing materials were also provided free of charge in the effort to reestablish the theater scene following the pandemic year.

“We’re trying to bring the theater back, because we’ve been off the grid like everybody else for the last 18 months or more,” Defiance Community Theater Secretary Chip Wells told the Post Independent in September.

The 2020-21 season was limited to a virtual production of “A Christmas Carol.” It was successful for what it was but paled to an on-stage, with audience production. “All Together Now” is allowing Defiance to reintroduce itself to the community.

With the theme of regathering in mind, Defiance enlisted different directors for the four acts of the production. Tom Cochran, Laura Porterfield and Micha Schoepe each were tasked with helming a portion of the show, while Defiance Community Theater collaboratively directed the fourth act.

“The arts balance out our lives and give us the opportunity to use other parts of our brains,” Porterfield said. “Our community needs the arts, and Defiance Community Players needs our community.”

Music Theatre International provided a loose script for the performance, with an order of 15 musical slots of musical numbers to be performed along with spaces for three speeches and a video. Each slot in the order has up to three number choices for each theater to choose from.

The speeches have overarching topics — one for a welcome, another reflecting on 2020 and a final thank-you — but are otherwise unguided.

“We also wanted to give theaters as much creative input as possible,” Music Theatre International Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education and Development John Prignano said in a release. “The revue can be presented as a concert-like performance or groups can fully stage, choreograph and costume each song as it is presented in the full version of the show.“

“All Together Now” is showing at 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Jeannie Miller Theater at Glenwood Springs High School.

Tickets and more information are available at DefianceCommunityTheater.org . Ticket prices range from $10 to $15 and are also available at the box office.