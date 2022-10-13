Delays slated for I-70 through Glenwood Canyon
Expect delays on Interstate 70 in the evening today.
Traffic delays on I-70, east of Glenwood Springs are expected into the evening while crews work to remove the remains of a commercial vehicle crash that happened yesterday morning, a Colorado Department of Transportation news release states.
The crash was by the median near No Name. CDOT will have one lane open in each direction on the interstate while they remove the commercial vehicle and the cargo.
The crew is working to remove equipment from inside the trailer before they move the vehicle which will cause occasional traffic holds.
Motorists should use COtrip.org or CDOT’s free COtrip Planner mobile app to view travel impacts and, if necessary, plan an alternate route.
