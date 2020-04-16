Democrats out-raise Tipton in first quarter of congressional race

Both Democrats seeking the nomination for the 3rd Congressional District seat far outraised incumbent Republican Rep. Scott Tipton in the first three months of the year.

James Iacino of Montrose, former CEO of Seattle Fish Co., raised the most of any candidate, reporting $434,200 in total contributions, though most of that — $290,000 — came from his own pocket.

Steamboat Springs Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush brought in the most individual contributions of any candidate, raising $360,860 from individual donors, $96,412 in donations under $200.

Iacino came in first in the 3rd Congressional District Democratic assembly vote, which began remotely April 10. Iacino, who gained 177 delegate votes to Mitsch Bush’s 170, will appear first on the June 30 primary ballot.

Mitsch Bush challenged Tipton in 2018 and lost by around 8 points. The district includes most of the western half of Colorado, as well as Pueblo.

Tipton, who has held the seat since 2011, raised $234,701 from January to March, with $120,400 from individual donations and more than $100,000 coming from various political action committees.

The Tipton campaign still has the most cash on hand than any of the other candidates with more $625,000 in the coffers.

Rifle restaurant owner Lauren Boebert raised $44,917 in the first quarter, all from individual donors. More than half those contributions came from people who have given less than $200 to her campaign.

Delegates in the 3rd Congressional District Republican assembly have until Friday to cast their votes to determine who will be on the June 30 primary ballot.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state assemblies have moved to online conferences and remote voting methods.

Candidates must receive at least 30% of the vote to appear on the June primary ballot.

The June 30 primary is conducted by mail-in ballot only. Unaffiliated voters may receive both party ballots, or pre-select which ballot they would like to receive.

