Demons hockey to play for 4A state championship after 3-1 semifinal win over Colorado Academy

Glenwood Springs hockey players celebrate a goal in the second period of a playoff game against Liberty on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Lewis Ice Arena in Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Disciplined play that kept the Glenwood Springs High School boys hockey team out of the penalty box in their 4A state semifinal game in Colorado Springs Saturday was just the recipe to punch a ticket to the program’s first-ever state championship game on Tuesday.

The Demons kept the Colorado Academy Mustangs out of the goal until the third quarter, en route to the 3-1 win at Broadmoor World Arena. They’ll now face Cheyenne Mountain, 7-1 winners over Steamboat Springs in the other semifinal Saturday, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Denver’s Magness Arena for the right to hoist the 4A trophy.

“Everybody played well, and our discipline was great throughout,” Glenwood Springs head coach Tim Cota said. “We didn’t give up a single 5-on-5 goal, and I like our chances 5-on-5 against anybody. Staying out of penalty box against these power play teams is crucial.”

The Demons got two goals from sophomore Jacob Roggie, one late in the first period and the other late in the second, plus some insurance from sophomore Jacob Stockdill, also in the second with 1:51 to play. Meanwhile, the Demons defense and solid net play from junior goalie Marek Senn keept the Mustangs scoreless until the 4:49 mark of the third.

Glenwood held the Colorado Academy team to just two shots in the third period, while taking care of the puck, Cota said.

“With our depth, we started to take control a bit more and started taking some more chances,” Cota said.

A Demons penalty at 5:09 in the third led to the Mustang’s only goal of the game, from sophomore Asher Stull at 4:49. But that was it for a team that Glenwood also beat 3-2 during the regular season.

Jake Barlow- junior at Roaring Fork

“It feels amazing, and all the hard work we’ve been through all year is really paying off right now,” said Demons junior co-captain Jacob Barlow, who is a student at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale. The Glenwood team this year has players from Roaring Fork, Basalt and Aspen, and as far away at Grand Junction.

“It means a lot to be able to play for a state championship, especially because I think of these boys as family,” Barlow said. “Winning it all would bring us all a little happiness, for sure.”

Glenwood Springs split the card in back-to-back games against Cheyenne Mountain during the regular season, winning 5-0 on Jan. 3 and losing 6-1 to the Red-Tailed Hawks the following night.

“I like the way we’re playing, and everybody’s healthy, so that’s good,” Cota said. “It should be a great game.”

Post Independent interim Managing Editor and senior reporter John Stroud can be reached at jstroud@postindependent.com or at 970-384-9160.