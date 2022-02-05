Demons swimming crowned Southwest Conference champs

Glenwood Spring swimmer Amelie Ogilby in the girls 200-yard freestyle event Saturday afternnoon during the 2022 Southwest Conference Meet at the El Pomar Natatorium in the Colorado Mesa University campus.

Christopher Tomlinson / Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Led by junior Amelie Ogilby’s top finishes in the 500- and 200-yard freestyle events, Glenwood Springs varsity girls swimming won the Southwest Conference finals on Saturday.

The dominant Demons ended the two-day event hosted at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction with 478 points, a top finish amongst an 11-team pool. This is the Demons’ fifth Southwest Conference win in the past seven years.

Grand Junction High School trailed with a 332-point second-place finish, while Durango nabbed team bronze with 326 points.

Ogilby’s triumphs were also accompanied by highlights put forth by junior teammate Bennett Jones. Jones’ meet ended with a first-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke, which captured a new team record.

The Demons now head into the Class 3A State Championship meet in Thornton next weekend undefeated.

The Post Independent plans to update this story.