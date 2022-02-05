Demons swimming crowned Southwest Conference champs
Led by junior Amelie Ogilby’s top finishes in the 500- and 200-yard freestyle events, Glenwood Springs varsity girls swimming won the Southwest Conference finals on Saturday.
The dominant Demons ended the two-day event hosted at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction with 478 points, a top finish amongst an 11-team pool. This is the Demons’ fifth Southwest Conference win in the past seven years.
Grand Junction High School trailed with a 332-point second-place finish, while Durango nabbed team bronze with 326 points.
Ogilby’s triumphs were also accompanied by highlights put forth by junior teammate Bennett Jones. Jones’ meet ended with a first-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke, which captured a new team record.
The Demons now head into the Class 3A State Championship meet in Thornton next weekend undefeated.
The Post Independent plans to update this story.
