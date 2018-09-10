 Denver Broncos open season with win over Seattle Seahawks | PostIndependent.com | PostIndependent.com

Denver Broncos open season with win over Seattle Seahawks

The Denver Post
Joe Amon, The Denver Post

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates stripping the ball from Seattle during the third quarter on Sunday, Sept. 9 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The Denver Broncos hosted the Seattle Seahawks in the first game of the season.

The Broncos are 1-0 for the seventh consecutive season.

Using a dominant pass rush and huge production from rookie running backs Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay, the Broncos overcame three Case Keenum interceptions to beat Seattle 27-24 Sunday afternoon.

The Broncos took the lead for good with 11:11 remaining on receiver Demaryius Thomas' four-yard touchdown catch along the right sideline.

Linebacker Von Miller had three sacks and two forced fumbles (one recovery).

Read the full story via The Denver Post. 