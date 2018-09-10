Denver Broncos open season with win over Seattle Seahawks

The Broncos are 1-0 for the seventh consecutive season.

Using a dominant pass rush and huge production from rookie running backs Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay, the Broncos overcame three Case Keenum interceptions to beat Seattle 27-24 Sunday afternoon.

The Broncos took the lead for good with 11:11 remaining on receiver Demaryius Thomas' four-yard touchdown catch along the right sideline.

Linebacker Von Miller had three sacks and two forced fumbles (one recovery).

