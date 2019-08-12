Denver experiences its first fatal scooter crash

A scooter rider who collided with a car in Denver earlier this month has been pronounced dead, police said.

It is the first known fatal scooter crash in the city since they were introduced in June 2018.

The collision happened in the 2800 block of West 32nd Avenue on the evening of Aug. 4, according to a Monday Denver police tweet. The victim has not been identified.

No one is being charged in connection to the collision, according to the police tweet.

