Denver TV stations air holiday segments on CMC avalanche science program
'Colorado Avalanches: The Science Behind the Slides’ to air Christmas, New Year’s Day
Faculty and students of Colorado Mountain College’s avalanche science program will be featured in a Denver news special airing during the holidays.
The half-hour program, “Colorado Avalanches: The Science Behind the Slides,” details last March’s historic avalanches.
It will air three times: at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) on KDVR Fox 31, and again at 7:30 p.m. on KWGN Channel 2; and at 10 a.m. Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) on KWGN Channel 2.
The special features CMC’s avalanche science program in the second segment of the show.
