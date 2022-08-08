Deputy Manager Jarman tabbed to be the next chief Garfield County manager

Garfield County Deputy Manager Fred Jarman is the lone finalist to become the new county manager next month.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Longtime Garfield County staffer Fred Jarman is in line to become the next county manager.

County commissioners, at their regular Monday meeting, announced Jarman as their lone in-house finalist to succeed County Manager Kevin Batchelder, who is set to retire next month.

Jarman has served in the deputy county manager’s role for the past six years, and was director of the county’s Community Development Department for 10 years and senior planner for four years before that.

“My goal has always been to continue to grow in this position and help the commissioners in their vision and to take the county to that next level,” Jarman said after the Board of County Commissioners meeting concluded for the day. “I’ve been eager and looking hard at that role for a while, so it’s a natural progression into that job as county manager.”

Jarman was the lone in-house candidate for the job, and will still go through an interview process with the commissioners before a formal offer can be made in two weeks. That time frame is established by state law.

The commissioners could have expanded the search statewide as the next step in the hiring process, but opted to proceed with Jarman.

“The one finalist we do have I feel very confident in,” Commissioner Mike Samson said of Jarman. A contract is expected to be offered at the commissioners’ Sept. 6 meeting. Batchelder’s last day with the county is slated for Sept. 16.

In his role as deputy manager, Jarman has been responsible for overseeing the county departments that have a more public face, including Road and Bridge, Community Development, the landfill, fairgrounds and other facilities.

He’s also the lead county staffer when it comes to issues related to federal public lands policy matters, often as they pertain to oil and gas leasing.

“I knew toward the end of my time in community development that I wanted to pursue a track in administration,” Jarman said. “I was fortunate to be picked for deputy manager in 2016, and have plugged into a variety of policy aspects since then.”

After 20 years with county government, Jarman said he believes he has a good perspective to help move the county forward.

“This is where my heart is and I’m really excited about the opportunity that has presented itself,” he said. “This is not a homogenous community by any stretch, and to me that’s what is exciting, to be able to work on the diverse issues with the commissioners and help them achieve their vision by getting the right people in place to do that.”

Jarman lives just outside Glenwood Springs with his wife and two daughters.

jstroud@postindependent.com