Despite high winds, containment of Spring Creek Fire now 37%

A gust of wind reignites the Spring Creek Fire last week.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

Firefighters continued to cool hot spots interspersing the perimeter of the Spring Creek Fire near Parachute on Tuesday morning, the Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Team Two reported.

Containment is now at 37%. Fire size is currently 2,932 acres, with 538 personnel assisting.

Tuesday afternoon wind gusts are still expected to reach 45 mph, with temperatures remaining near 90 degrees until the weekend. A red flag warning is also in effect for Garfield County noon-9 p.m. Tuesday.

“The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Two carefully prepared for today’s Red Flag Warning by adapting tactical plans,” a news release states. “While the exact challenges the weather conditions may bring today are unknown, fire managers have created a plan of action by studying the dryness of area vegetation, carefully assessing the topography of the area, and using computer modeling to predict possible fire behavior.”

Crew activities have also included building line by hand and heavy equipment and removing brush along roadsides to create fire barriers.

“Their efforts gained containment and slowed the growth of the Spring Creek Fire,” the release states. “These fire control measures will be tested by the predicted weather, but firefighters have prepared for it by placing supplies like hoses, pumps, and water tanks at advantageous locations; scouting out and marking safe travel corridors for personnel and vehicles; and developing safety plans to protect firefighters in emergency situations.”

Contingency plans are developed in case the primary fire controls do not suffice, the incident team said. One contingency plan designed to further protect the populated areas on the north side of the fire is the clearing of vegetation along the gravel road north of Dry Creek Road. This provides a second fuel break between the fire and developed areas as an additional defensive tactic.

There are still no evacuation notices in place, nor have any structures been affected by the fire. Oil and gas infrastructure is in the area.

The fire was first reported June 24 and its cause is still under investigation.

“Residents are asked to help reduce any new fire starts during the holiday’s critical fire weather that would pull resources away from the Spring Creek Fire,” the release states.