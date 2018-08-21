Despite rain, Lake Christine Fire remains at 90 percent containment

About a quarter-inch of rain fell over the weekend on the Lake Christine Fire and helped cool the interior hot spots but didn’t increase containment, according to a U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman.

“The fire is still at 90 percent containment. We don’t expect that to change due to the topography, location and firefighter safety of that remaining piece of line,” Kate Jerman, public information officer for the White River National Forest said Monday in an email. “However, the containment lines we have in place around the fire have been tested by wind events and the lines have held.”

She said about 25 personnel remain on the fire, with three engines and a light helicopter, when needed. The fire has burned 12,588 acres around Basalt Mountain.

“Crews continue mop-up work and rehab work, extinguishing smoldering hot spots within the perimeter when and where it is safe to do so,” Jerman said.

Pockets of unburned trees and vegetation within the burn area still flare up now and then. A flare-up on the west side of the fire captured attention in Missouri Height last week. Firefighters successfully lit a small backfire to consume fuels between a containment line and the flare-up.

The Forest Service periodically posts information on the Lake Christine Fire Facebook page when there is something new. The public can also call the Sopris Ranger Station at 970-963-2266 with burning questions.