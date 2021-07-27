Developer makes changes to proposed West Glenwood project before public hearing Thursday

The Glenwood City Council will begin the public hearing for the annexation of 15.8 acres of land in West Glenwood and will likely extend the hearing to Aug. 5 due to the high number of anticipated public comments.

If approved, the council will then need to consider an application to rezone 12.3 acres into a planned unit development (PUD) district and another 3.5 acres to a commercial district on a parcel behind the Glenwood Mall.

On the 12 acres, R2 Partners plans to construct 219 multifamily apartments in one building, 40 townhomes to be sold and 13 work/live units that would provide residential space for one or more people as well as a commercial storefront.

Barry Rosenberg, a managing member of R2 Partners, said less than 600 people would live in the development, which is enforced by lease and management.

The 15 acres of pasture land is zoned commercial and owned by the Diemoz family, which has owned the parcel for decades.

In 1981, the Diemoz family received approval to define the parcel a commercial park and is already approved to build 15 buildings on the site.

Since then, the parcel has garnered the interest of many developers.

The parcel has been considered for an automobile dealership, construction yard, big box store and a multifamily development, said John Diemoz.

“We just said no. The reason we say yes now is the people we are dealing with are very good people, very honest people. We’ve found that they’re just straightforward, so we’re appreciative of that.”

City staff is recommending approval of the annexation.

Rosenberg said the city may potentially buy some of the units and put them in the pool for affordable housing.

“Depending on when we get the approvals, it would take at least six to nine months to get everything done so we could start construction,” he added.

Jenn Ooton, assistant city manager for Glenwood Springs, said the changes to the proposed development plan would not result in the city remanding the application back to the planning and zoning commission.

“The accompanying zoning could theoretically go back to P&Z, if it were a standalone process, but we believe that council will need to vote in this process,” Ooton said.

“It is likely to be extended to another meeting beyond Thursday, to accommodate presentations, public testimony and questions from council and the vote. That’s based on the need for multiple meetings at P&Z.”

The Glenwood Springs City Council will review and decide on the annexation and PUD permit applications based on the facts stated in the application, requirements and intent to applicable standards from city code, evidence related to how the standards have been administered and consistency with the comprehensive plan.

