Developer receives tax credit for affordable apartments project west of Rifle movie theater

What the Rifle Apartments, if built, will look like.

Evergreen/Courtesy

A developer looking to build affordable apartments just west of Rifle’s movie theater has received a substantial tax credit to support the project, a news release states.

Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group is right now proposing to build a 60-unit income-restricted complex. The units, split into three three-story buildings, will offer 30 one-bedroom, 20 two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom units, reserved for households earning between 30% and 80% of the area median income (AMI), the release states.

Of the 60 total apartments, 14 will be reserved for households with project-based vouchers.

On Tuesday, Evergreen announced it received a 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit from Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) for the development of what will be referred to as the Rifle Apartments. The project was proposed to Rifle City Council in January and was well received.

“Rifle Apartments builds on our current work here in Colorado, and although it took a great deal of time and perseverance to get to this point, we are thrilled to be moving forward with support from the city of Rifle and Garfield County Housing Authority,” Javonni Butler, project manager for Evergreen Real Estate Group and head of the firm’s Denver office, said in the release. “After our first attempt at a project in Rifle last year, for which we were not awarded the 9% tax credits, we went back to the drawing board and now believe Rifle Apartments is a much more impactful project than our initial proposal. This new iteration will bring more affordable apartments, green space and amenities to what is currently the largest vacant parcel in downtown Rifle.”

Prior to Evergreen’s proposal to take on this project, in 2022 it also proposed building a four-story complex in downtown Rifle but the project fizzled and never broke ground.

Rifle Apartments, which will be built on a 4.7-acre site at the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Park Avenue, is located along Rifle Creek near the Colorado River and businesses in downtown Rifle. It is the first family-oriented LIHTC project built in Rifle over the past 20 years, aligning with the city’s Downtown TOD Strategic Plan and Comprehensive Plan, the release states.

“The provision of affordable housing options has become increasingly crucial in today’s challenging economic climate, where many individuals struggle to find suitable accommodations within their means,” Rifle City Manager Tommy Klein said in the release. “Many people who work in our community cannot afford to live in Rifle, and this affects our business community in its ability to recruit and retain employees. This project affords citizens the opportunity to live and work here in this great neighborhood – it’s not just a place to live. We are grateful that Evergreen selected Rifle for this development.”

On-site amenities will include a community room, fitness room, storage lockers and abundant green space that includes a playground. The development also will offer 115 parking spaces.

Designed by ej architecture to attain the highest level of NGBS Green certification , Rifle Apartments will be an all-electric development, reducing environmental impacts.

“Rifle Apartments is part of a rejuvenation of this corner of downtown Rifle, and residents will benefit from other nearby improvements, such as the extension of Park Avenue, which will relieve traffic congestion on a nearby street, and a new connection to the Rifle Creek Trail, which is a major component of the city’s TOD Strategic Plan,” Butler said in the release. “Also adjacent to the development is a CDOT Park-N-Ride, which will be undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation in the near future, providing improved access to jobs and amenities throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.”

Evergreen looks to break ground for the Rifle Apartments in June 2024, with the complex opening to residents by December 2025.