Development code changes might bring more housing variety to Glenwood Springs

Phase III of the Lofts at Red Mountain will be constructed on the north side of Wulfsohn Road in the Glenwood Meadows.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Development code amendments presented by Glenwood Springs staff might promise more variety than those pesky one-bedroom apartments popping up everywhere.

The city had a development code update in 2018 that promised more development variety, but the outcome proved to have some blindspots.

City staff presented some amendments to that code at the Glenwood Springs City Council meeting on June 15.

“Some recent developments have highlighted that our housing variety section, the section that regulates providing a variety of housing types, is not quite working how I believe the community or council intends,” said Hannah Klausman, director of economic and community development.

Currently, housing code thresholds for large developments stated that developments of three acres needed to have two different types of housing, and developments of six acres needed to have three or more different types of housing.

Staff found that not having an amount of required housing for these different types created an imbalance of variety, Klausman said.

For example, the developers might have created a variety of multifamily housing and duplexes, but they would create 48 multifamily developments and only two duplexes.

“What this allows is a token variety to come in and meet the standard,” Klausman said.

Different residential dwellings include:

Single family detached dwellings

Accessory dwelling units

Two-family dwelling units (duplex)

Single-family townhouse dwellings (an attached product)

Multifamily dwellings other than a two-family or townhome

The point of the code is not just to provide a variety of architectural points, but a variety of price points as well, Klausman explained.

The new code thresholds presented by staff proposed 40-unit projects to require two types of housing, 80-unit projects to require three types of housing and 120-unit projects to require four types of housing.

They also proposed a base threshold of 10% of units.

So for example, the development described above had 48 multifamily dwellings and only two duplexes. This new code would require that development to make a minimum of five duplexes to the 45 multifamily units for an overall count of 50 units.

The city also added more categories for housing types which include:

100% of units being resident occupied, or geographically in Glenwood Springs or the 81601 zip code

70% of the total number of units being deed restricted at an average of 100% AMI

Different bedroom count configurations with a 10% minimum of the total dwelling units, so a combination of studios, one-bedrooms, two-bedrooms and three-bedrooms

“Some aspects can add costs, that’s why developers haven’t been chomping at the bit to provide a variety of housing types,” Klausman said. “In an effort to not hinder the affordability measures that we’re trying to get at, we have included an exception for projects where 100% of the units are restricted to below 90% area income.”

This is to help low-income housing tax credit projects like Habitat for Humanity, who use a tax credit for deed restrictions at about 80% AMI.

Both City Attorney Karl Hanlon and City Manager Beverli Marshall said it would be better to ask for more and possibly “pull back late.”

“What you put in here is how quickly or how slowly you will see change,” said City Manager Beverli Marshall.

Council was in favor of these amendments for housing variety and affordability. Councilor Marco Dehm motioned to approve the proposal with a few edits of reducing the number of units and increasing the base number percentage to 25%.

Council’s edited thresholds were:

20-unit projects requiring two housing types

60-unit projects requiring three housing types

100-unit projects requiring four housing types

Councilor Shlley Kaup also increased the minimum on bedroom numbers from 10% to 25%.

“In this condition, we are far better off moving ahead quicker,” Councilor Sumner Shachter said. “Unlike that prior discussion about unintended consequences, this one has intended consequences, and we can tweak it later. We are up against the wall and I would have supported that lower threshold.”

Although Councilor Mitchelle Weimer and Mayor Ingrid Wussow said they were concerned about over regulating housing to a point of losing developers, the motion passed with everyone in favor except Weimer.