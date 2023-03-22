Devereux Bridge will be closed Thursday for construction due to weather
The Devereux Bridge in Glenwood Springs was originally slated to be reopened Wednesday afternoon, but will now be closed Thursday from 8 a.m. to sometime in the early evening due to weather, the city announced in a news release.
Access to Two Rivers Park and businesses south and east of the closure point are open via Devereux Road and Hwy 6, the release states. Access to Gerber Collision & Glass and businesses northwest of the closure point are open via Devereux Road and Midland Ave.
Pedestrians and bicyclists are advised to use Midland Avenue Trail as an alternate route.
The city is in the process of lifting the Devereux Bridge on March 22 to install the last four bridge bearing pads.
As a reminder, Centennial Street, which connects Devereux Road. and The Iron Mountain Hot Springs, will begin construction on March 27.
