Devereux Road closures slated for September
Bridge closed during daytime hours to through-traffic beginning Sept. 19
Intermittent lane closures will occur during daytime hours on Devereux Road this week followed by a full bridge closure next week, a city news release states.
Intermittent lane closures should be expected from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. now through Friday. On Monday, Devereux Bridge will close from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in both directions for roughly a week for maintenance.
“Devereux Road will open after construction hours, but please go slow through the cone zone,” the release states. “This schedule is anticipated but is subject to change.”
Two Rivers Park and area businesses southeast of the closure can be access from Devereux Road and U.S. Highway 6. Access to Gerber Collision and Glass and other businesses northwest of the closure can be accessed via Devereux Road and Midland Avenue. Pedestrians can use Midland Avenue Trail as an alternate route.
