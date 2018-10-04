Diamond sentenced to 16 years in corrections

John Wayne Diamond, the 45-year-old Carbondale resident convicted in July on six counts of sexual assault on a child, appeared in Garfield County court Thursday for his sentencing hearing.

After hearing from family members, sentencing arguments from both the prosecution and defense as well as a statement from John Diamond himself, 9th District Judge Denise Lynch sentenced Diamond to 16 years in the department of corrections.

After Judge Lynch cleared the courtroom of anyone not there for Diamond's sentencing, the court first heard from the victim's mother via phone who described Diamond as a man who wore a mask from the day he entered into her and her daughter's life.

"Today you have the power to ensure that these horrific crimes never happen to another young girl," the victim's mother stated to Judge Lynch.

The victim's grandmother also spoke before the court, stating, "[Diamond's] threat was so powerful that I purchased a nine millimeter gun. That's how scared I have been of the threat he has posed on our family."

Following comments from the victim's family members, 9th Judicial District Attorney Jefferson J. Cheney argued for a 64-year sentence to the department of corrections for Diamond. "This man manipulated a little kid. He used fear, he used money, he used gifts," he said.

Recommended Stories For You

"Something has to be done about John Wayne Diamond," Cheney said.

Following the prosecution's statements, Diamond's mother questioned the validity of the victim and the victim's mother, stating that people lie all the time and also referenced U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's recent comments during Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's hearings.

"This whole process amazes me," Diamond's mother said. "People lie all the time."

Diamond's defense attorney, Elise Myer, then argued on behalf of her client for the minimum sentence of eight years. Myer also made it clear that Diamond would file for an appeal.

Before Judge Lynch handed down her sentence, John Diamond said before the court, "What I am being sentenced for today, I did not do."

However, having already been convicted on six counts of sexual assault on a child, by a jury in July, Judge Lynch sentenced Diamond to 16 years in the department of corrections.

mabennett@postindependent.com