Diamond’s sentencing hearing on child sex assault charge continued to Sept. 20

A sentencing hearing for a Carbondale man convicted of six counts of child sex assault, is continued to Sept. 20.

Ninth Judicial District Judge, Denise Lynch, approved the continuance to give the Probation Department additional time to compile and provide a pre-sentence investigation report.

The report "Gives the court an overall picture of the offender," District Attorney, Jeff Cheney said.

It gives the court information on the defendant's personal and criminal history and helps determine an appropriate sentence, according to the Center on Juvenile & Criminal Justice.

John Wayne Diamond was convicted in June on six counts of sex assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

The female victim in the case, who's now 16, was the defendant's stepdaughter at the time of the assaults.

She testified during a week-long trial and said the abuse occurred between 2011 and 2015, starting when she was nine-years-old.

She said in court, with a courthouse dog present, Diamond had sexually assaulted her in a basement in August 2011, by removing her clothing and performing sexual acts on her.

Police said in reports the abuse occurred at multiple locations, including at Diamond's office in Willits Town Center, at a house near Carbondale, and in a residence located in Basalt.

Diamond remains in Garfield County Jail until his next hearing.