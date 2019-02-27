Dillon Ice Castles to close March 9

As winter begins to wind to a close and the weather continues to warm, time is running out to see one of Summit County's premier attractions. The Dillon Ice Castles will be closing to the public on March 9.

The ice castles — composed of hundreds of thousands of hand-placed lights, ice-carved tunnels, frozen thrones and more — opened for the season on Dec. 21, bringing tens of thousands of people to tour the attraction over the last nine weeks.

Ice Castles LLC, the company behind the attraction, has six locations across North America, including Midway, Utah; North Woodstock, New Hampshire; Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; Excelsior, Minnesota; and Edmonton, Alberta.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://icecastles.com/dillon