Diplomat to visit CMC Glenwood Springs

Foreign service officer Stewart Devine will visit Colorado Mountain College’s Glenwood Center Wednesday evening for a discussion about working with the U.S. Department of State.

Devine, the diplomat in residence for the Rocky Mountain region, is passionate about sharing information about the U.S. Department of State with individuals, according to a press release from the local college.

“(He) believes the foreign service needs people who have chosen diverse educational paths,” the release stated.

Devine is slated to speak about internships and careers working internationally with the foreign service and domestically in the civil service.

The information session is intended to offer attendees a chance to ask questions and talk informally with Devine after the seminar.

The event is hosted by CMC and is free to the public. It will be held from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at the CMC location on Blake Avenue. Participants are asked to register online.