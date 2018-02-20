Director Matt Lepore steps down from Oil and Gas Conservation Commission

DENVER — Colorado’s top oil and gas regulator is stepping down to take a job with an energy consulting company.

The Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said Monday Director Matt Lepore is resigning on March 4 after more than five years in the job.

He’ll become legal counsel and strategic adviser for Adamantine Energy, a Denver consulting group that works with energy companies dealing with regulators, activists, investors and others.

Adamantine’s founder and top executive is Tisha Schuller. Schuller was formerly CEO of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, a major industry lobbying group in Colorado.

The new director of the oil and gas commission will be Julie Murphy, currently assistant director for energy and minerals at the Colorado Department of Natural Resources. That department is the oil and gas commission’s parent agency.