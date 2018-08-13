Discretionary funding grants leave $20K for final quarter

West Slope Water Protection – $1,000 per year for the next three years

After handing out $43,500 in the first round of discretionary grant funding, nearly half of what was allocated for 2018, Garfield County commissioners continue to scale back in how much they use of the $100,000 fund.

The commissioners awarded just $13,500 in discretionary grants in the third quarter, way down from the first quarter, and well short of the $23,000 awarded in the second quarter.

While six organizations requested $23,500 through the discretionary fund from the commissioners on Monday, the county awarded only four of the requests, electing to instead fund the other two organizations through the non-profit general education fund.

The decision will leave the commissioners with $20,000 in discretionary funding for the fourth quarter of this year.

This will be the first year of the three years that the county has heard the discretionary funding requests on a quarterly basis that they did not run out of money by the fourth quarter.

Among the organizations that received grant money this cycle included the Colorado Rural Water Association, which protects community drinking water supplies, Glenwood Springs' Downtown Market, the Mount Sopris Nordic Council, and Rifle's Hometown Holiday.

Recommended Stories For You

Carbondale-based Energetic Education's Solar Rollers program and Roaring Fork's Youth Orchestra Program were the two organizations that were moved to the non-profit general education fund.