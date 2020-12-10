Distance learning transition starts for students at Carbondale Middle, Basalt High, Bridges High and Glenwood Springs Middle Schools due to new COVID-19 cases

At Carbondale Middle School almost the entire fifth grade class will begin distance learning on Friday, Dec. 11. This quarantine is due to a staff member or student testing positive and almost all of the fifth grade is affected because it is considered a cohort. Their quarantine will last through Dec. 23 and the students and staff will return to in-person learning after winter break on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Basalt High School has 76 students entering quarantine and distance learning because of a positive COVID-19 test result. Contact tracing information helped the school directly contact all staff and students who were exposed. The quarantine will run through Dec. 22 and students will return to school after winter break. The Pitkin County Public Health department may contact families with updated information on contact tracing or quarantine in the next few days.

Bridges High School has a class with less than 16 students switching to distance learning due to a positive COVID-19 case, according to Garfield County Public Health. It is only one class making the transition and students will be contacted directly and need to quarantine through Tuesday, Dec. 22.

A positive Covid-19 case at Glenwood Springs Middle School forced one class of 16 students to begin distance learning. These students will be contacted directly and need to quarantine through Tuesday, Dec. 22.

All of the students entering quarantine will resume classes after winter break. The areas affected in schools will be disinfected before students and staff who weren’t exposed to the virus return. Students who are asymptomatic and quarantining at home will attend classes through distance learning and virtually when possible.