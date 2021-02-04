DIY Snow Shuffle for finding four-legged friends new homes

Colorado Animal Rescue employees Luke Barta and Erin Galbreath snowshoe with adoptable dog Tsunadi along a trail near the shelter.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Colorado Animal Rescue is keeping their annual snowshoe 8k fundraiser alive this year but with a COVID-friendly and DIY twist.

Erin Galbreath, events coordinator at CARE, said the beauty of the individualized aspect of the race is that people don’t have to be in the Valley to participate and support— they can do it from anywhere.

“People can participate in Timbuktu or Paris, France— because of the race format this year they can join in from all over,” Galbreath said.

There’s a $25 suggested donation fee which will get participants a koozie, t-shirt, some trail maps and treats for their dog. Galbreath said all of the registration fees will go to the shelter and help animals who are looking for a new home.

“(The money) will go directly to helping the animals and for the cost of toys, food and care we provide for them at the shelter,” Galbreath said.

In the past, the shelter had a race that included bibs for participants and acknowledgement of the winner. Because the push is for people to snowshoe out on their own with their families and pets this year, Galbreath said participants can still track their elevation, how far they trek and their times through a free app called Strava.

“We give people a week or two to complete it (the 8k) on their own time…and when they submit their times or photos to me I can give them a shoutout on our page,” Galbreath said.

Galbreath also mentioned the great support from the community since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said her expectation was for a huge influx of animals in need of homes and anticipated relying heavily on foster care volunteers, but that the turnover rate for animal adoption has been outstanding.

“The community response has been amazing…right now we’ve adopted the same amount of animals this year as we had in 2020 up to this point,” Galbreath said.

Another incentive to join in on the race fun is the raffle CARE has set up with Sunlight. Two winners will be selected for two day-pass lift tickets to Sunlight or six full-day lift tickets. Participants can enter the raffle by sharing their results or photos on Facebook and tagging CARE at @coloradoanimalrescue.

Snow shuffle now, ski later but either way, get moving outside today to give back to animals in need. Registration is open now and will be through Feb. 21. The unofficial starting gun will go off on Feb. 7, this Sunday.

