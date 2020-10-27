Doctors to address health questions around Roaring Fork Schools classroom return
The Roaring Fork School District hosts a pair of medical consults this week for parents, one in English Tuesday and the other in Spanish Thursday, regarding the district’s return to in-person learning plans and coronavirus protocols that are in place.
Mountain Family Health Center’s Dr. Maria Roques and Valley View Hospital’s Dr. David Brooks will speak via Zoom, followed by a brief question-and-answer session. Find the link here.
The English version runs from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the Spanish version will be at the same time Thursday.
“The purpose of the presentations is to share honest and accurate information about Covid-19 and implications for in-person learning,” according to a post on the district’s website.
Drs. Brooks and Roques are set to discuss risk mitigation strategies, practices and recommendations for families and children as in-person classes resume for students in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt.
The district began bringing students back into schools with the grades K-3 last week and grades 4-8 this week. District high schools are slated to return to in-person classes on Nov. 4.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User