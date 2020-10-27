Doctors to address health questions around Roaring Fork Schools classroom return

The Roaring Fork School District hosts a pair of medical consults this week for parents, one in English Tuesday and the other in Spanish Thursday, regarding the district’s return to in-person learning plans and coronavirus protocols that are in place.

Mountain Family Health Center’s Dr. Maria Roques and Valley View Hospital’s Dr. David Brooks will speak via Zoom, followed by a brief question-and-answer session. Find the link here.

The English version runs from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the Spanish version will be at the same time Thursday.

“The purpose of the presentations is to share honest and accurate information about Covid-19 and implications for in-person learning,” according to a post on the district’s website.

Drs. Brooks and Roques are set to discuss risk mitigation strategies, practices and recommendations for families and children as in-person classes resume for students in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt.

The district began bringing students back into schools with the grades K-3 last week and grades 4-8 this week. District high schools are slated to return to in-person classes on Nov. 4.