Dog bites male suspected of attempting to abduct child





The Rifle Police Department is searching for a male suspected of recently attempting to abduct a child in Rifle.

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the child was walking with a family dog in Lion’s Park when the male, believed to be 50 or older, approached, according to a Rifle Police Department news release.

The unknown male took hold of the child’s arm but the dog immediately bit the suspect’s hand.

“The child’s mother confronted the male and he subsequently left the area in a van,” the release states. “The van was last seen driving east in the 1000 block of Airport Road.”

The suspect is described as white and was wearing a white t-shirt and shorts. He also had dirty gray and blond hair, brown eyes, yellow teeth and a beard 2 to 3 inches in length.

He was driving an older white-panel van with no license plates. The front bumper was damaged on the passenger side.

Rifle police request anyone in Lion’s Park who witnessed the incident or can remember seeing the person or vehicle matching the suspect’s description to contact the department 970-665-6500.