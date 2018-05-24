Dog’s birthday party exceeds expectations in Breckenridge

A Summit County pet owner’s efforts to throw her dog the best birthday party ever did not disappoint Wednesday in Breckenridge with the owner’s open-ended invitation generating a response she never could have imagined.

Elizabeth Wildt is mom to a Dalmation named Ketto, and she worried that her boy wouldn’t have any other friends to play with on his fifth birthday.

As a result, Wildt posted an open invitation on a popular Facebook forum dedicated to Summit County happeings, seeking other dog owners to meet her at noon Wednesday for a puppy party at Carter Park.

In the post, Wildt promised to bring dog-friendly cupcake treats, and on Wedesday as Ketto ran wild with more than two-dozen other dogs, Wildt admitted that she stayed past 1 a.m. Wednesday working on the treats

Once done, she said, she went back to responding to people’s questions and comments on her Facebook post, which generated over 1,000 likes, laughs and smiles in addition hundres of comments, including one from a producer for a news station in Denver seeking to promote the party on the morning show.

“It escalated from just our little town all the way to Denver,” said Wildt bewildered that her simple call for pet owners to join her at the dog park in the middle of a weekday went so far. “It’s so silly, but it’s so amazing. It warms my heart.”

At the party, Wildt explained that Ketto was actually attacked a couple dogs almost a year ago and didn’t have a good fourth birthday, but he was all sniffs and smiles Wednesday as she noted topping this one won’t be easy but it makes her proud to live here.

“I think it definitely shows the sense of community that people here are willing to come out, have fun and ensure that a pup has a great birthday,” she said of people’s response to her dog’s birthday. “I also think it shows that, probably, the luckiest dogs live in this county for people to care so much.”