Donegan annexation repealed, airport ballot measure approved in Glenwood Springs special election
Voters overturned the annexation of property in West Glenwood slated for a high density residential development in a special election on Tuesday, according to unofficial results.
The annexation was repealed by a more than 20% margin, with 1,467 voters in favor of repeal versus 904 against.
Voters also approved by an even larger margin to add new language to the Glenwood Springs city charter, protecting the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport from significant changes without voter approval.
The resident-initiated Question A on May’s ballot asked voters to decide if the airport’s current operations and runway configuration should be protected by the city charter.
Voters approved the question 1,897 votes to 442 against.
