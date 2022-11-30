Don’t forget to catch Hometown Holidays this weekend in Rifle
Rifle kicks off its Hometown Holidays festival on Friday.
The weekend-long festivities include a parade of floats decorated in holiday lights, performances at the Ute Theater, fireworks and more.
This year’s festivities are also being graced with a visit from Kris Kringle himself, said Mandie Dovey of the Rifle Chamber of Commerce.
Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus make their scheduled appearance on Dec. 2 and 3, she said.
FULL SCHEDULE
Friday
- 4-8 p.m., Craft Fair and Santa Claus at the Garfield County Fairgrounds, 1001 Railroad Ave.
Saturday
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Craft Fair at Garfield County Fairgrounds
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wreath making at Bookcliffs Art Center Stonehouse, 1100 East 16th St.
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Holiday Movie (to be announced) and Canned Food Drive at Brenden Theaters, 250 W. Second St.
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Treasures of the Frontier Scavenger Hunt, meeting at Cafe Kape, 108 W. Third St.
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ornament Making at Rifle Library, 207 East Ave.
- Noon-4 p.m., Santa Claus at Garfield County Fairgrounds
- 2-5 p.m., Hayrides at Rifle Library and Brenden Theaters
- 5 p.m., Tree Lighting at Centennial Park, 300 W. Fifth St.
- 5-8 p.m., Bonfire at Brenden Theaters lot
- 5:30-5:45 p.m., Fireworks at Centennial Park
- 5:30-6:30 p.m., Parade of Lights with Santa, starting at Garfield County Fairgrounds, then heading south on Railroad Avenue to U.S. Highway 6 and Brenden Theaters.
- 7 p.m., Symphony and Nutcracker excerpts from Western Slope Performing Arts at the Ute Theater and Events Center, 132 E. Fourth St.
Sunday
- 2 p.m., Symphony and Nutcracker excerpts from Western Slope Performing Arts at the Ute Theater and Events Center
Support Local Journalism
