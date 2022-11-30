Don’t forget to catch Hometown Holidays this weekend in Rifle

Rifle celebrating Hometown Holidays in 2017. The festivities included tree lighting, ornament and the Parade of Lights filled with dozens of displays from locals.

Provided

Rifle kicks off its Hometown Holidays festival on Friday.

The weekend-long festivities include a parade of floats decorated in holiday lights, performances at the Ute Theater, fireworks and more.

This year’s festivities are also being graced with a visit from Kris Kringle himself, said Mandie Dovey of the Rifle Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus make their scheduled appearance on Dec. 2 and 3, she said.

FULL SCHEDULE

Friday

4-8 p.m., Craft Fair and Santa Claus at the Garfield County Fairgrounds, 1001 Railroad Ave.

Saturday

9 a.m.-4 p.m., Craft Fair at Garfield County Fairgrounds

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wreath making at Bookcliffs Art Center Stonehouse, 1100 East 16th St.

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Holiday Movie (to be announced) and Canned Food Drive at Brenden Theaters, 250 W. Second St.

11 a.m.-3 p.m., Treasures of the Frontier Scavenger Hunt, meeting at Cafe Kape, 108 W. Third St.

11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ornament Making at Rifle Library, 207 East Ave.

Noon-4 p.m., Santa Claus at Garfield County Fairgrounds

2-5 p.m., Hayrides at Rifle Library and Brenden Theaters

5 p.m., Tree Lighting at Centennial Park, 300 W. Fifth St.

5-8 p.m., Bonfire at Brenden Theaters lot

5:30-5:45 p.m., Fireworks at Centennial Park

5:30-6:30 p.m., Parade of Lights with Santa, starting at Garfield County Fairgrounds, then heading south on Railroad Avenue to U.S. Highway 6 and Brenden Theaters.

7 p.m., Symphony and Nutcracker excerpts from Western Slope Performing Arts at the Ute Theater and Events Center, 132 E. Fourth St.

Sunday