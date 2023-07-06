Don’t forget to check out Summer of Music

Paa Kow performs at a previous Glenwood Springs Summer of Music event in Two Rivers Park.

AlWestman/publicity photo

One of the best harbingers of summer in Glenwood Springs is the Summer of Music, a news release states. Featuring free community concerts in Two Rivers Park every Wednesday evening, the series gives locals and visitors alike a chance to gather with old and new friends, eat a relaxed dinner under the sky and enjoy excellent, free music.

“The Summer of Music has been a centerpiece in Glenwood Springs for 38 years,” said Annie Olson, president of the board of directors of the Glenwood Springs Summer of Music. “We are forever grateful to Bob and Mary Noone, who started the Summer of Jazz, which they ran for 25 years, and we are indebted to the whole Noone family for their vision and hard work to launch this very special Glenwood tradition.”

This year’s lineup showcases a broad range of different musical styles, with a touring band and a local opener at each concert. “We wanted to have something for everyone, and I think we’ve managed that this year,” said Bob Stepniewski, music director.

The rest of this year’s concerts will feature:

July 12: Brothers Keeper with opener The Confluents

July 19: Ryan Shupe and the Rubber Band with opener Hell Roaring String Band

July 26: Niceness with opener The Nobodies Band

Aug. 2: Kaleta & Super Yamba Band with opener Emotional Rescue

“We are so grateful for the continued and generous support of our community,” said Olson. “Our sponsors this year are the City of Glenwood Springs, Garfield County, Alpine Bank, Bighorn Toyota, Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and Glenwood Springs Ford. In addition, we are continually looking for support from businesses and individuals.”

Anyone interested in supporting the Summer of Music is invited to go to http://www.glenwoodspringssummerofmusic.org and donate, or drop a few dollars into one of the buckets that volunteers carry through the audience at each concert. Funds raised by the nonprofit go toward covering costs of 2023’s concerts series and hiring bands for next year in order to keep “Music Alive in our Valley