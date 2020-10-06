‘Don’t Punish Pain’ rally in Glenwood calls attention to patient concerns around chronic pain care, opioid restrictions

Glenwood Springs will be among several sites across Colorado Wednesday hosting a “Don’t Punish Pain Rally,” scheduled from 1-3 p.m. at Centennial Park.

According to organizers, the rally is meant to call attention to those who suffer from debilitating chronic pain and who are unable to have legally prescribed pain medications as a result of new CDC guidelines regarding opioids.

“The vast majority of chronically ill and chronic pain patients have developed good patient/provider relationships with their doctors, but the government has ‘critically fractured’ these relationships,” a press release about the rally states.

“Many in the chronically ill community are disabled from the pain they endure every second, every minute, every hour and every day of their lives … but have been expunged,” the release states.

For more information about the local event, contact organizer Sky Quarto at squeue42@protonmail.com