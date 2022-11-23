Double-fatality wreck outside Carbondale under investigation

A fatal crash that occurred on Cattle Creek Road near Carbondale last week is currently being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol and Garfield County Coroner’s Office.

The Colorado State Patrol was called at 9 a.m. on Nov. 18 to a crash that investigators believe happened the night before.

The 2020 Toyota SUV reportedly rolled off County Road 113 onto its hood landing in the creek. State Patrol spokesman confirmed Wednesday that there were two fatalities, including the driver and a passenger in the SUV.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is released.