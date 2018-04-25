Doug Robinson makes Colorado GOP’s gubernatorial primary

Robinson is a businessman and a nephew of former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney.

Campaign spokeswoman Brett Maney says Denver District Judge Ross Buchanan on Wednesday approved an agreement allowing Robinson to qualify.

Colorado politicians hoping to make their party’s statewide primary ballot must gather 1,500 signatures from party voters in each of the state’s seven congressional districts.

Secretary of State Wayne Williams had found that Robinson didn’t get enough signatures in the 2nd Congressional District, a liberal stronghold centered in Boulder.

A subsequent review of 40 disputed signatures by Williams’ office and Robinson’s campaign found they were valid — earning Robinson a spot in the June 26 primary.