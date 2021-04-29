Downtown block of Carbondale Main Street to close part of week for outdoor dining

Beginning Saturday through October 15, Carbondale’s Main Street between Third and Fourth streets will close to traffic from 4:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday each week to allow for expanded outdoor restaurant dining.

According to a town press release, this is the second year of the temporary street closure to provide additional outdoor dining and commercial space for local restaurants to allow social distancing.

“We worked closely with downtown businesses to identify a plan that strikes a balance between short-term parking, closure times and days, and access to business along Main Street,” Carbondale Trustee Erika Sparhawk said in the release. “We continue to look for ways we can help businesses, and the street closure provides more room for restaurants to overflow seating.”

Funds from the 2020 CARES Act helped to purchase equipment, including fencing, to support the town initiative.

The public should be aware that all alcoholic beverages must be consumed within the licensed premise or identified outdoor areas. Alcohol is not permitted beyond designated areas. No alcohol is allowed on the lawn at the corner of Fourth Street and Main Street, the town advises.

“We do not have a common consumption area in Carbondale,” said Paul Lazo, community relations officer for the Carbondale Police Department. “Please continue to visit our local establishments and remember to keep open containers within each designated seating area.”