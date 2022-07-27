Downtown Glenwood Springs to have a farmers market once again

Glenwood Springs will once again have a farmers market downtown Aug. 16.

“I think this is important to the town,” said Greg Keller, board member for the Downtown Development Authority.

The Downtown Development Authority of Glenwood Springs will be taking over the farmer’s market with 13 of the vendors coming back and a new name, Market on Seventh.

“We want to bring it back downtown for the community,” she said.

The market will run from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 16 to Sept.20, which will give the community six more market days for the season. They will not be charging vendors for the remainder of the season and hope to keep as many of the original vendors as possible.

“I looked at our economic development budget. We have about $18,000 left in there,” Sutherland said. “The only thing that we would need to pay for if we wanted to is music.”

During a DDA board meeting on Tuesday, the market confirmed two produce vendors, food trucks and a couple artisans with more to come, said Jillian Sutherland, the executive director of the DDA.

At the end of the Downtown Development Authority board meeting, Keller motioned to spend up to $1,000 on entertainment of appropriate sources, and the motion passed unanimously.

“This is Glenwood Springs’ deal. We want this downtown,” Keller said.

If vendors are interested in participating, contact Jillian Sutherland at director@glenwoodspringsdda.com

Meanwhile, people on social media have been active in finding an alternative to the Downtown Farmer’s Market. A new, self-run market, created by Kristine Del Rio is calling itself the Mid Valley Market and it is located between New Castle and Silt at the Red Barn Guest Ranch at 345 Mid Valley Lane in New Castle.

The Mid Valley Market will be held from 6-8 p.m.on Tuesdays and will be donating all of the proceeds collected from vendors to the person who was injured in the Downtown Farmer’s Market, according to the Facebook page.

They are encouraging vendors to go with whichever market they prefer, with the main difference being that they plan to have their market season end Oct. 4. The space has plenty of room sitting on 21 acres, but is not accessible by public transit.