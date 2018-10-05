Downtown Glenwood fills with Demon pride

A little inclement weather didn't stop students, fans and valley residents from enjoying homecoming festivities Friday in Glenwood Springs.

Greeted with a brief moment of sunshine the parade made it's way up Pitkin Avenue on its way to Glenwood Springs Elementary School as the storm rolled into the lower Roaring Fork Valley.

An afternoon thunderstorm may have washed away the parade, but nothing could extinguish Glenwood's school spirit.

The Demons gridiron battle with Eagle Valley capped a week full of events filled with school pride.

Glenwood took home the victory 41-0 over the Devils