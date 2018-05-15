 Photo: Downtown intersection work plods along | PostIndependent.com

Photo: Downtown intersection work plods along

Crews continue scheduled work at the intersection of Eighth Street and Grand Avenue on Monday afternoon. Work at this intersection is expected to wrap up over the next few weeks. According to Grand Avenue Bridge project officials, crews have a few concrete pours at both Eighth and Ninth streets remaining, as well as paver work at Eighth Street and beneath the new bridge, prior to full project completion in June.