Downtown Rifle’s revitalization project recognized with two major awards for concrete work

Rifle Public Works Director Brian Prunty holds up during a Nov. 16 city council meeting a large display highlighting Rifle's awards for cement work done during last year's downtown construction project.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

A major construction project aimed at bolstering infrastructure and beautifying the downtown Rifle area recently captured two regional awards.

In addition to the city, MSG Ready Mix and Martinez Western Constructors were also awards recipients.

“We were so proud to have been a part of the project,” MSG Vice President Katie Conrado told Rifle City Council on Nov. 16. “I know we’re biased, but I think it turned out pretty good.”

Concrete poured for the project, which occurred throughout 2021, garnered the American Concrete Institute’s 2022 Excellence in Concrete Award in repair and restoration for the Rocky Mountain Region.

According to the American Concrete Institute, this award recognizes excellence in architectural design as well as the unique, innovative and sustainable uses of concrete.

The American Concrete Pavement Association also presented Rifle with the 2022 Award for Excellence in Concrete for the Wyoming/Colorado region.

According to American Concrete, this award honors quality concrete pavements constructed in the U.S. and Canada each year, and it recognizes contractors, engineers and project owners who completed the outstanding projects.

The massive 2021 rehabilitation project cost more than $3.8 million and a major part of it involved replacing the former asphalt road on Third Street entirely with concrete. The project ran from March until October 2021.

“We appreciate your involvement in our project,” Rifle Mayor Ed Green told Conrado. “It took a little longer than we thought but it turned out very well.”

Many of the buildings in downtown Rifle date back to the early 1900s and much of the utility lines were from the same era, a Nov. 23 city news release states. A half inch water supply line was no longer adequate to support current demands. The decision was made to not only replace the aging lines, but to rebuild the streets and sidewalks with concrete which would provide a durable surface and a pleasing aesthetic.

The area was redesigned with elevated seating for outdoor restaurants, decorative planters and better parking, the release states.

Rifle City Manager Tommy Klein said he was pleased with the final results.

“The new design is exceptional,” he said in the release. “The outdoor seating will attract people to come to the downtown area and encourage them to support our local businesses.”

Paul Martinez of Martinez Western Contractors agreed.

“This project was very challenging. There were a lot of dynamics between the updates to infrastructure and keeping the businesses open during construction,” he said in the release. “We are honored to receive the awards, but it’s not us alone. It’s all of the stakeholders who were involved.”