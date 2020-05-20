Photo Essay: Drive-thru commencement | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photo Essay: Drive-thru commencement

News News |

Kyle Mills
  

Show CaptionsHide Captions

Coal Ridge High School’s Class of 2020 gets a little help from the Colorado State Patrol, Silt Police Department and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office for a cruise through Silt and New Castle for one final time as a group.

Graduates were able to decorate their cars as they paraded through Silt and New Castle in front of friends and family Sunday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
CRHSMotorcadeEssay-rct-052120-2
Buy Photo
Members of the Coal Ridge High School Class of 2020 make their way through Silt during last Sundays motorcade led by the Colorado State Patrol, Garfield County Sheriff, Silt, and New Castle Police Departments. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
CRHSMotorcadeEssay-rct-052120
Buy Photo
Austin Gerber and Lyanna Nevarez are all smiles as they pass through Silt on their way to New Castle Sunday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
CRHSMotorcadeEssay-rct-052120-3
Buy Photo
Members of the Coal Ridge High School Class of 2020 cruise through Silt lasr Sunday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
CRHSMotorcadeEssay-rct-052120-4
Buy Photo
Family, friends, and community members cheer on the Coal Ridge High School Class of 2020 during last Sunday’s motocade through Silt. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
CRHSMotorcadeEssay-rct-052120-5
Buy Photo

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Education
See more