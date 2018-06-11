Driver in Saturday’s four-car wreck sent to hospital due to self-inflicted wounds

A 2005 Dodge Dakota was traveling north on Grand Avenue Saturday evening when it rear ended a stopped vehicle. The Dakota bounced off that vehicle, shot across the intersection and into a car that was eastbound on Ninth Avenue. The truck spun that car out and smashed into yet another vehicle, said Glenwood Springs Police Chief Terry Wilson.

“It's an awesome display of how poorly you can operate a motor vehicle,” Wilson said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they approached the driver of the Dakota. The man let out a guttural scream, struck a Hulk-like pose and then grabbed a pair of carpet shears and stabbed himself in the neck. After stabbing himself at least twice, he keeled over and dropped the shears. Officers kicked them away and began performing first aid on the man, who was later taken to the hospital. While at the hospital, he also attacked and a nurse and tried to grab her scissors, Wilson said.

As of Monday morning, Wilson said he did not know if the driver had been released from the hospital. The police department is waiting for chemical analysis before determining the final charges against the driver, but Wilson suspects an illegal substance may have been involved.