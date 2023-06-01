Driver seriously injured following Wednesday crash in Rifle
One person was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Rifle on Wednesday morning, according to the Rifle Police Department.
RPD Public Information Officer Angela Mills said the driver hit a tree in a parking lot while traveling eastbound on East 16th Street. The call came in shortly after 9 a.m.
“The vehicle flipped approximately two-three times, landing right side up, facing northbound on Birch Avenue,” Mills said. “The female driver was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital with serious injuries.”
A child, having suffered minor injuries, was involved in the wreck and was taken to a local hospital to be reunited with family, Mills said.
The incident is still under investigation.
