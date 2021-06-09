Driver suspected of DUI after vehicle is fished out of Colorado River





A man was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence after his vehicle had to be fished out of the Colorado River in Rifle on Tuesday.

The man, reported as homeless, was arrested just after 4 p.m. Tuesday when the Rifle Police Department was called to a boat launch area near Lion’s Pond. When they arrived, the man’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was partly submerged.

“The upper fenders and above were sticking out of the water but the engine was submerged,” Rifle Police Officer Lt. Mike Kuper said.

Kuper said the man was standing with the passenger of the vehicle at the boat launch area when the Rifle arrived on scene. The man would tell responding officers that he pulled his vehicle in too close to the water and it was taken by the strong current, Kuper said.

There was no boat involved in the incident.

The man was then arrested and also charged with reckless driving. His vehicle was then towed out of the water.

