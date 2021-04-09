Driver taken to Grand River Health following single-car crash

Firefighters try to extract the driver of a rolled over vehicle Friday night in Rifle.

The roundabout at the Colorado Highway 13 exit off Interstate 70 in Rifle was partly blocked off to traffic for about an hour following a single-car crash Friday night.

Around 8:17 p.m., the driver of a 1997 Subaru Legacy station wagon was traveling eastbound on I-70 when he struck a road sign while heading toward an off-ramp, said Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein.

Klein said the driver then circled the roundabout in the wrong direction before leaving the roadway.

A rolled over vehicle in Rifle on Friday night.

The vehicle rolled over before coming to a complete stop.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was taken by ambulance to the nearby Grand River Health hospital. His condition is currently unknown, Klein said.

Klein did not have information as to what caused the driver to crash.

Assisting agencies included the Colorado Highway Patrol, Colorado River Fire Rescue and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The scene was cleared around 9:15 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation.

