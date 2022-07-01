Drought persists in Garfield County, greater West despite recent rains

A midday rainstorm rolls through Glenwood Springs as the Colorado River runs past Two Rivers Park.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Garfield County has experienced a lot of rain recently due to the monsoon season, and even though the rainfall is expected to continue, so is the drought.

“The current drought monitor came out Thursday and we are still at a moderate drought level,” National Weather Service meteorologist Lucas Boyer said.

Some areas received a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch Thursday, and that rain could slow some fire development over the weekend, but Boyer said that moisture will be trending down.

Garfield county should expect moderate rain storms throughout the weekend into early next week.

There should be a dry out by mid-week next week around Tuesday through Thursday. There will be a chance of storms everyday through the holiday with moderate rain showers, National Weather Service meteorologist Dennis Phillips said.

The dry out next week will only be temporary with monsoon season continuing into next weekend.

Western Colorado is expected to stay in a rainy La Nina pattern, but it will depend how much of that rain makes it into all of western Colorado, said Boyer. This might bring a slight moisture increase for the season, but not enough to affect the drought.

“Western Colorado drought is going to persist through the month, showing only marginal improvements,” Boyer said.

Boyer said he expects to see the drought persisting in July.

Lightning is expected to be the biggest threat to people outside over the holiday weekend. People should make sure to get to a safe place in the circumstance that there is a lightning storm during the Fourth of July.