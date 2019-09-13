Crime briefs: Drug sting and needles for ‘insulin’

TRIDENT stings snag suspected heroin dealer

Officers with the TRIDENT drug task force used a confidential informant and undercover officers to catch a 60-year-old man allegedly selling heroin in Rifle.

The first attempt at the sting occurred on Jan. 9, when a task force officer asked a confidential informant to contact the suspect and ask for heroin. The suspect agreed, and arranged to meet the informant.

Using $200 provided by TRIDENT, the informant went to the suspect’s Rifle home and purchased a 1.4-gram package that tested positive for heroin.

The undercover officer observing the sale could not positively identify the suspect, but the informant confirmed it was the man.

Just over a week later, on Jan. 17, the suspect contacted the informant offering to sell more heroin. This time, the suspect wanted to meet at City Market in Rifle.

The task force again gave the informant $200, and an undercover officer was stationed at the scene.

The suspect approached the informant’s car, and got in. The suspect received the cash and gave the informant a package that later tested positive for heroin, and told the informant to drive him to the other side of the store.

A judge signed the warrant Sept. 12, and the suspect was arrested the same day.

Man arrested for theft, claims needles were for insulin

A New Castle man was arrested for theft, possessing a weapon as a felon and having drug paraphernalia Sept. 7, after trying to elude police and toss his ID across the road.

A New Castle Police Officer spotted a car veering toward the shoulder, and back across the center line going down Main Street around 9 p.m.

The officer pulled the car over, and recognized the driver from previous interactions. The man appeared slow and responses were delayed, the officer wrote in an affidavit.

The officer observed prescription bottles, which the suspect said were for anti-withdrawal medication. The officer asked if the man had any needles in the car.

The man said yes, but the needles for a diabetic condition. He said he did not have any insulin or blood-sugar testers on him when the officer pressed.

A K9 unit arrived, but the dog didn’t show handlers a positive alert to the presence of drugs. One of the officers then noticed an uncapped syringe under the driver’s seat, and a piece of tin foil with brown residue.

The officer said he would conduct a probable cause search, and asked another officer to escort the suspect away.

“I turned my back on them briefly and heard a scuffle begin,” the officer wrote. The other officer grabbed the suspect and they tumbled. Once they got him in the back of a police car, they asked for his ID, but he attempted to throw the card across the road.

A search of the car did not turn up any more drugs besides the residue in the syringe, but officers did find a stolen Smith and Wesson handgun in a backpack.

