Drug sting leads to four arrests in Glenwood Springs

Four men were arrested near Glenwood Springs Thursday on a range of felony drug charges after undercover officers purchased $33,000 worth of heroin from the suspects, according to a press release.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office Threat Assessment Group assisted the Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT), the Gore Range Narcotics Task Force and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency in arresting the four men. All of the men are in their 20s and 30s and appear to be from the Denver area.

According to the police statement, TRIDENT contacted Jesus Leopoldo Lopez Millan, 35, who "agreed to travel from the Denver area in order to meet with the officer and sell him 1 kilogram of heroin for approximately $33,000.”

Shortly after their arrival in the area, Lopez Millan, along with Pedro Emmanuel Armendariz Chacon, 23, Leonel Alejandro Melendez Camacho, 34, and Ignacio Antonio Farias Hernandez, 28, were arrested and officers seized the heroin, equating to about 2.2 pounds, and a loaded handgun.

The felony charges include conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute.