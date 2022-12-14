Drugs confiscated, students cited at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale

Carbondale police confiscated what turned out to be cocaine and a group of students were issued summonses to court following an incident at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale Wednesday morning.

Police said that, at approximately 10 a.m., RFHS Principal Megan Baiardo called to report suspicious activity in the parking lot at the school. According to a Carbondale Police Department news release, School Resource Officer Paul Lazo and Baiardo approached students who were spending time in a vehicle during classes.

Three of the students had previously been known to allegedly be in possession of illegal substances on school property, police said.

“SRO Lazo saw in plain view a small clear baggie with white powdery substance inside,” the release states. “SRO Lazo’s training and experience made him suspect the powder to be cocaine.”

The substance later tested positive for cocaine. During the investigation, officers also found marijuana in different forms, nicotine vapes and paraphernalia inside the vehicle, according to the release.

The students were taken to the Carbondale Police Department where they were charged with Minor in Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia. One student was also charged with Possession of a Fictitious Identification, the release states. All suspects were released on summonses.

Carbondale Police Chief Kirk Wilson said his department has seen an increase in drug-related calls in local schools.

“We are concerned and are taking it very seriously,” Baiardo said of the incident. “We are asking parents to help us talk to their kids about drugs and appreciate our partnership with Carbondale PD on these issues.”

The suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, the news release states. Due to the suspects’ ages, their identities were not released.