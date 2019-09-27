Drugs on a train and a terrifying car ride: Garfield County crime briefs

‘Be careful, I have hepatitis C’

A passenger of an AMTRAK train arrested in Glenwood Springs on Tuesday advised police to be careful searching his pocket for a hypodermic needle.

An AMTRAK employee called Glenwood Springs Police shortly after noon Tuesday and said two passengers were smoking marijuana and using heroin on the train.

Officers arrived at the passenger train station on Seventh Street around 12:30 p.m. and searched the train.

A female suspect was located outside the train, and train employees said a man, 29, was locked in a train bathroom.

After staff unlocked the door, the man walked out and the police officer “saw him put something in his pocket,” according to arrest documents.

The officer restrained the man’s arm and asked what was in his pocket.

The man “stated something to the effect of, ‘I have a needle and be careful because I have hepatitis c,’” the officer wrote.

A careful search of the man’s pockets returned one needle, a pill bottle suspected to contain Tramadol and another pill bottle with a crystal substance, which later tested positive for methamphetamine, wrapped in paper.

The man was arrested and charged with felony drug possession.

Woman stabs ex-husband in the neck to escape frightening car ride

A woman escaped her allegedly menacing ex-husband in Parachute by stabbing him in the neck before he fled in her car early in September.

The Parachute Police Department received a call Sept. 7 about a potential domestic incident at a fast-food restaurant.

Before police could arrive, the man reporting the incident called back to say that he was tailing the car going 90 mph heading west, according to court documents.

Parachute PD arrived at an exit ramp and met with the woman and the infant, and the man who reported the incident and followed in his car. The ex-husband had apparently taken off in the woman’s car.

The woman had blood on her shirt and face, and told police that she went to pick up her ex-husband in Rifle so he could visit the child.

The woman told police that as they were driving back to their home in Hotchkiss, a fight broke out, and the ex-husband said he wanted to get back together.

They pulled into Parachute, where the man broke her phone, took her keys, and took off with the woman barely inside the car.

The woman, who was in the back seat with the infant, waved her hands to attract passing cars.

As they approached the De Beque exit, the ex-husband said “We’re going back here in the boonies and if I can’t have you, nobody will,” according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she took a pocket knife from her purse and climbed from the backseat, where her infant was, to stab the back of the man’s neck.

The ex-husband slammed on the brakes, and the woman ran to the car where the man who reported the incident was parked.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, and charged with motor vehicle theft, a felony, for stealing his ex-wife’s car, domestic violence, child abuse and a host of other misdemeanors.

tphippen@postindependent.com