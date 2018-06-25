DUI, child abuse alleged after car goes off 150-foot embankment west of Aspen

A Basalt man was arrested for drunken driving and cocaine possession Saturday after he drove off Highway 82 and down a 150-foot embankment with his 2-year-old daughter in his truck, officials said.

Lawrence Jones, 43, and his daughter were not injured in the crash, though both were transported to Aspen Valley Hospital, said Josh Lewis, Colorado State Patrol spokesman.

The crash occurred about 2:05 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highway 82 and Watson Divide Road, said Lewis and Pitkin County Sheriff's Deputy Monique Merritt. Dash-camera footage from an Uber driver who was in the area shows Jones' 2000 Toyota truck, which was heading upvalley, cross all four lanes of traffic and head for the embankment about 10 miles west of Aspen, Merritt said.

Jones' truck went through a wooden, split-rail fence and hit two trees on the way down the 150-foot embankment, Lewis said.

Drug paraphernalia and a substance suspected to be cocaine were found in the truck's center console, according to an arrest report filed in Pitkin County District Court. Jones refused to perform roadside sobriety tests, though hospital personnel took a sample of his blood, the report states.

Jones was charged with DUI, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and child abuse. All are misdemeanors except the cocaine possession, which is a felony. The arrest marked the third time Jones has been charged with DUI, according to the arrest report.

